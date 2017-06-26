FINEOS Absence selected to deliver comprehensive, consistent, and compliant leave management

FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today announced a market leading Tier One North American carrier has selected FINEOS Absence to deliver next generation integrated absence management to put order around the ongoing regulatory disruption of absence management.

FINEOS Absence, delivered in the cloud, seamlessly integrates with FINEOS Claims to provide a single book of record that is easy to access, view, and update by multiple personas. The product supports New York statutory Paid Family Leave, which becomes effective January 1, 2018.

FINEOS software enables carriers to provide innovative methods and processes to manage service complexity, while delivering an excellent user experience. FINEOS Absence, launched in late 2016, is designed to service the entire employee absence program. It offers regulatory support, staying current with relevant legislation, including pre-defined (out-of-the-box) federal, state, and municipal leave plans (paid and unpaid) and delivers ongoing regulatory updates. Unique to the market, FINEOS Absence also offers paid leave management of statutory and private family insurance programs and paid sick leave policies.

Commenting on the selection of FINEOS Absence, Michael Kelly CEO, FINEOS said, "We are delighted with the progress we are making with FINEOS Absence as an integrated component of our product suite. We are investing significantly in new product development and our customers are responding very positively. Many of our customers see the opportunity to deliver an integrated and unified absence and claims customer experience. FINEOS Absence tightly integrates with our core product suite to support the evolving needs of the US and Canadian Employee Benefits market. As people's expectations rise and industry requirements evolve, FINEOS will continue to invest in advancing our products to meet the needs of our customers."

FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

