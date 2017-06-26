

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased for the fourth straight month in May, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



The registered jobless rate fell to 7.4 percent in May from 7.7 percent in April. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.1 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 1.2 million in May from 1.25 million in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.46 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX