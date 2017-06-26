

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Monday as the Italian government unveiled plans to bailout two banks in the Venice region and a closely-watched survey showed German business sentiment unexpectedly surged to a record high in June,



The Ifo business confidence index rose to 115.1 from 114.6 in May, suggesting that the pace of economic growth in Europe's largest economy will accelerate sharply in the months ahead.



The benchmark DAX was up 98 points or 0.77 percent at 12,831 in late opening deals after losing half a percent on Friday.



Commerzbank rallied nearly 2 percent and rival Deutsche advanced 1.5 percent after the Italian bank bailout.



Insurer Allianz rose about 1 percent after selling its 90 percent stake in regional bank Oldenburgische Landesbank to U.S. private equity firm Apollo.



Automaker Volkswagen rose over 1 percent after its Slovak unit reached an agreement with a trade union on salary rise.



Nordex climbed almost 2 percent on receiving an order for ten N131/3900 turbines from Turkey.



