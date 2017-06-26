Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "MediPoint: Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Europe Analysis and Market Forecasts" report to their offering.

European market for pancreatic and biliary stents, which encompasses 21 countries and includes esophageal stents, gastrointestinal stents, and colonic stents, was valued at approximately $60.5M in 2016. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, to reach a valuation of $84.0M in 2023.

Pancreatic and biliary stents market is a growing market within the non-vascular stents field. The market is driven by an increase in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and percutaneous transhepatic cholangiography (PTC) procedures, as well as an increased percentage in the number of these procedures requiring stenting and recurrent stenting. Overall, the fully covered metal pancreatic and biliary stents market is increasing at the fastest rate, while the non-covered metal pancreatic and biliary stents market is decreasing globally.

There are two key players in the pancreatic and biliary stents market that dominate the market: Boston Scientific and Cook Medical. Together, these companies account for the majority of the global market shares. Both of these companies have an extensive product line and a strong international presence, leading to their strength in the pancreatic and biliary stents market.

Other top players in the pancreatic and biliary stents market include Taewoong Medical, ELLA-CS, and EndoFlex.

