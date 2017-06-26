WARREN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Prevalent, Inc., the leader in Third-Party Risk Management, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kevin Charest to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Charest brings 25 years of healthcare cybersecurity expertise, including managing global defense and IT security at the nation's largest private and public healthcare organizations.

"We're very pleased to have Kevin join our board and share his experience and insights with the Prevalent team," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO, Prevalent. "Kevin possesses a unique understanding of both the business and technical issues driving third-party risk management across the diverse healthcare ecosystem. His leadership in global security and his vision and passion for protecting personal data will be invaluable to Prevalent and our customers as we move towards the next stage of managing third and fourth party risk."

According to Dr. Charest, "The healthcare ecosystem comprises more than 480,000 interconnected entities of all sizes and maturity, but they all share the same significant challenge of managing Nth party risk. Prevalent's broad capabilities and experience in this space gives them a unique opportunity to address this problem. I look forward to sharing my perspective and expertise to help Prevalent advance their delivery for the healthcare market and beyond." The regulated healthcare industry, with its sensitive customer data, is one of the most highly targeted sectors for data breaches and hacks.

Dr. Charest's experience covers a wide range of entrepreneurial and senior leadership security roles in both the public and private healthcare sector, including leading global cyber defense operations for UnitedHealth Group, the largest healthcare company in the world. He also served as the Chief Information Security Officer for the Department of Health and Services (HHS), creating cybersecurity strategy and defense exercises for this trillion dollar agency and leading industry-wide collaboration and information-sharing efforts.

Dr. Charest is currently the board secretary for (ISC)², an international nonprofit cybersecurity membership association best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification. Dr. Charest holds a Ph.D. in Cybersecurity from Capella University. He also holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of West Georgia and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Central Arkansas. Dr. Charest is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army.

About Prevalent

Recently named the Fastest Growing Company Cybersecurity Company by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Prevalent, Inc. is the leader in third-party risk management and cyber threat intelligence, helping global organizations manage and monitor the security threats and risks associated with third and fourth-party vendors. Prevalent introduced the only Unified Platform for Third-Party Risk Management and the first vendor evidence sharing portal with the release of Synapse Exchange. For more information regarding Prevalent, visit www.prevalent.net.

Contact Information

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR, Inc.

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com



