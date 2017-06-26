

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rallied on Monday, with banks pacing the gainers, after the Italian government unveiled plans to bailout two banks in the Venice region at a cost of 5.2bn euros.



A rise in oil prices for a third straight session in a row and upbeat German business sentiment data also buoyed investor sentiment.



The German Ifo business confidence index rose to 115.1 from 114.6 in May, suggesting that the pace of economic growth in Europe's largest economy will accelerate sharply in the months ahead.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 54 points or 1.02 percent at 5,319 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent.



Total SA rose half a percent as crude oil prices edged higher after hitting a ten-month low late last week.



