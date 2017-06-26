Global Steel Market Size to Reach $1.01 Trillion By 2025 | CAGR: 2.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsteel marketis expected to reach USD 1.01 trillion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing inclination of contractors towards sustainable, low cost and durable building materials is driving steel demand in upcoming residential projects & industrial infrastructure.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Technological advancements have made pre-engineered metal buildings with high structural integrity a reality, where steel plays an essential function in lending stability, aesthetic appeal and design flexibility. Stringent regulations promoting green & energy-efficient buildings is also contributing to steel demand, especially in industrial structures.

The Asia Pacific market is relatively subdued, but displays high growth owing to exponential growth in the Indian market as of 2017 on account of protectionist measures & rising demand. About 1/3rd of Chinese exports are shipped to countries in Southeast Asia owing to anti-dumping policies by western countries, which has contributed to economic growth and infrastructure development in these countries.

Hot rolled products dominated the steel industry with over 75% of the volume share in 2016. These products are widely utilized in automobile structures such as frames, wheel and other parts as well as welding and construction trades among others.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Steel Market Analysis By Product (Hot, Cold, Direct Rolled, Tubes), By Application (Pre-engineered Metal Buildings, Bridges, Industrial Structures), By PMB, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/steel-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global steel demand exceeded 1.71 million tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2025

Steel tubes are anticipated to grow at above 3% CAGR in terms of volume, owing to high demand for underground pipelines in fuel & water transportation

Cold rolled products are expected to grow at 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to their excellent inherent as well as physical properties including high concentricity and tensile strength, straightness and better aesthetic appeal

Pre-engineered metal building (PMB) structures are increasingly replacing other conventional structures since they are over 30% lighter, providing simpler and lightweight designs

Steel roofs & walls are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue; they generally aid in minimizing energy loss, heat gain whilst maximizing thermal comfort and fire safety properties in PMBs

North America & Europe are expected to remain dominant yet mature steel-consuming regions, owing to market saturation and low construction spending as compared to emerging economies; however, rising housing starts in the U.S. may offer lucrative opportunities for innovative producers & distributors

& are expected to remain dominant yet mature steel-consuming regions, owing to market saturation and low construction spending as compared to emerging economies; however, rising housing starts in the U.S. may offer lucrative opportunities for innovative producers & distributors Major industry participants include Emirates Steel, Hamriyah Steel FZC, Al Nasser Industrial Enterprises LLC, United Iron & Steel Co., Al Ghurair Iron & Steel Co., Al Rajhi Steel, Absal Steel, ArcelorMittal, Hadeed (SABIC), and Solb Steel Company among others

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Cement Additive Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cement-additive-market



Wood And Laminate Flooring Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wood-and-laminate-flooring-market



Noble Gases Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/noble-gases-market



Aerospace Composites Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aerospace-composites-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global steel market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Steel Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hot Rolled Steel Cold Rolled Steel Direct Rolled Steel Tubes Other Profiles

Steel Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings Primary Members Secondary Members Roofs & Walls Panels Bridges Industrial Structures

Steel Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa Bahrain Egypt Iran Iraq Jordan Kuwait Libya Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia Sudan Syria Turkey United Arab Emirates



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/advanced-materials

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com