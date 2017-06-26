In the period 19 June 2017 to 23 June 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 9.0 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 77.7 million were bought back, equivalent to 25.9% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 25:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 19 June 2017 34,146 57.75 1,971,932 20 June 2017 34,146 57.90 1,977,053 21 June 2017 34,146 57.75 1,971,932 22 June 2017 24,390 57.50 1,402,425 23 June 2017 29,268 57.93 1,695,495 Accumulated during the period 156,096 57.78 9,018,837 Accumulated under the share 1,353,644 57.42 77,722,470 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,964,966 own shares, equivalent to 2.4% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





19 June 2017 20 June 2017 21 June 2017 22 June 2017 23 June 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK shares shares share share share s s s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34.146 57,75 30.146 57,89 34.146 57,75 24.390 57,50 28.741 57,94 0 0 0 0 234 57,50 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.000 58,00 0 0 293 57,50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34.146 57,75 34.146 57,90 34.146 57,75 24.390 57,50 29.268 57,93 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



19 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34.146 57,75 ---------------------------------------------- 14.000 57,75 XCSE 20170619 16:51:02.871519 20.146 57,75 XCSE 20170619 16:54:14.822958



20 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34.146 57,90 ---------------------------------------------- 2.892 57,50 XCSE 20170620 11:32:33.944000 3.846 58,00 BATE 20170620 16:26:33.520000 154 58,00 BATE 20170620 16:26:33.520000 7.108 58,00 XCSE 20170620 16:51:41.169000 20.146 57,90 XCSE 20170620 17:05:02.766401



21 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34.146 57,75 ---------------------------------------------- 6.000 57,75 XCSE 20170621 13:58:47.154879 5.000 57,75 XCSE 20170621 15:36:38.467726 3.000 57,75 XCSE 20170621 16:45:45.866420 20.146 57,75 XCSE 20170621 17:01:19.351964



22 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 57,50 ---------------------------------------------- 3.601 57,50 XCSE 20170622 10:23:26.476000 1.399 57,50 XCSE 20170622 13:38:48.466000 5.000 57,50 XCSE 20170622 15:19:45.755500 14.390 57,50 XCSE 20170622 17:04:18.897588



23 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,93 ---------------------------------------------- 150 57,50 BATE 20170623 9:57:13.456000 143 57,50 BATE 20170623 10:05:32.504000 234 57,50 TRQX 20170623 10:27:11.795000 1.239 57,50 XCSE 20170623 12:37:46.283000 7.032 58,00 XCSE 20170623 16:40:02.004000 500 58,00 XCSE 20170623 16:40:02.004000 2.000 58,00 XCSE 20170623 16:40:02.004000 702 58,00 XCSE 20170623 16:40:02.004000 17.268 57,93 XCSE 20170623 16:44:39.214107



Attachment:

