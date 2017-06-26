ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Issue of New Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc
ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that it has today issued 33,922,271 A ordinary shares of €0.07 each in relation to the scrip dividend programme for the first quarter 2017 interim dividend.
Following this issue, the total number of A shares in issue is 4,510,617,762 ordinary shares of €0.07 each and the total number of B shares is 3,745,486,731 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. A shares and B shares have identical voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The total number of A shares and B shares in issue is 8,256,104,493 ordinary shares of €0.07 each and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
This announcement will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor.
June 26, 2017
Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.