

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) Monday confirmed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its thermal coal assets in Australia.



Rio Tinto said it prefers Yancoal for the high level of completion certainty and a further improved offer of $2.69 billion.



Rio Tinto board has recommended its shareholders to vote in favour of the sale of Rio Tinto's wholly-owned subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Limited to Yancoal Australia Limited.



As per the revised offer, the total consideration from Yancoal comprises of $2.45 billion in cash payable in full on completion, and $240 million via unconditional guaranteed royalty payments of which $200 million will be received before the end of 2018. The break fee amount to be paid by Yancoal's parent company, Yankuang was raised to $225 million from $100 million.



Rio Tinto said Yancoal offered a faster and more certain timetable, with the deal expected to complete during the third quarter of 2017, whereas any transaction with Glencore is unlikely to complete until the first half of 2018 at the earliest.



Glencore has offered $2.55 billion comprising and raised the offer on June 23 to $2.675 billion cash payable at completion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX