For the second consecutive year, J.P. Morgan (www.jpmorganmerchantservices.co.uk/) ranks as the leader in merchant processing volume for eCommerce transactions in Europe, according to The Nilson Report 1 (www.nilsonreport.com) - the global card and mobile payment industry trade journal.The firm's merchant acquiring and payments processing business grew by 10% in volume, surpassed one trillion dollars processed in 2016 and is also ranked by The Nilson Report as the #1 merchant acquirer worldwide.2

J.P. Morgan supports leading and expanding eCommerce companies across a diverse range of industries including the sharing economy, digital marketplaces, fashion, gaming, food, ticketing, insurance and luxury goods. The firm is capable of authorising transactions in more than 130 currencies worldwide. In Europe, the card processor and acquirer partners with companies like Adobe Systems Software, Facebook and Netflix to provide payment acceptance, fraud mitigation and cash management services.

"We are a key partner for eCommerce merchants expanding within Europe and pan-European companies looking to expand to North America. They trust our European team to help improve their payments processing and optimise their cash management strategies, knowing that our global reputation stands behind every transaction," said Catherine Moore, European President and Managing Director for J.P. Morgan Merchant Services.

Source:

1The Nilson Report, #1110, May 2017, 2The Nilson Report, #1085, April 2016

About J.P. Morgan

Merchant Services is the payment acceptance and merchant acquiring business of JPMorgan Chase Co. a global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. It is a leading provider of payment, fraud management and data security solutions, capable of authorizing payment transactions in more than 130 currencies. J.P. Morgan, through its Merchant Services business, has uniquely combined proven payment technology with a long legacy of merchant advocacy that creates quantifiable value for eCommerce companies. Its processing platforms provide integrated solutions for all major credit and debit card payments as well as mobile payments and processed more than $1 trillion in payment transaction volume worldwide in 2016. According to the 2016 Nilson Reports, it is also the #1 ranked merchant acquirer worldwide and #1 European merchant acquirer of eCommerce transactions.

