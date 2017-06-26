

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), a RNAi therapeutics company, announced Monday new positive clinical results for Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the treatment of acute Hepatic Porphyrias. The company said it plans to initiate Phase 3 Clinical Program in late 2017.



The new positive interim results were from Part C, cohorts 1-3, of its ongoing double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study. The company also announced initial results from an open-label extension or OLE study with givosiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1) for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias.



In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, Givosiran demonstrated decreased annualized attack rate and hemin usage. Further, initial results from OLE Study showed consistent reductions in Porphyria attacks with continued Givosiran treatment.



These results were presented in an oral presentation at the 2017 International Congress on Porphyrins and Porphyrias, being held from June 25 - 28, 2017 in Bordeaux, France.



According to the company, these results provide evidence that givosiran has the potential to prevent porphyria attacks in patients with acute intermittent porphyria suffering with recurrent attacks.



