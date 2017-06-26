

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Monday as Italy moved to shore up confidence in its fragile banking system after agreeing to bail out two banks in the Venice region at a cost of 5.2bn euros.



Higher oil prices and upbeat German business sentiment data also helped the FTSE 100 snap a four-day losing streak.



The benchmark index was up 51 points or 0.69 percent at 7,475 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Friday to finish at its lowest level since June 15.



Banks Barclays and HSBC Holdings rallied about 1.5 percent each after the Italian bank bailout.



Tullow Oil jumped more than 3 percent while BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell rose about half a percent as oil prices inched higher for a third straight session in a row.



Outsourcing firm Capita rose almost 3 percent after selling its fund administration business to Link Group for £888m.



Vodafone gained about 1 percent. Its New Zealand unit and Sky Network TV have decided to terminate an agreement relating to their proposed merger.



Mining giant BHP Billiton also added 1 percent after approving US$184 million in initial funding for the South Flank sustaining mine project in the central Pilbara, Western Australia.



