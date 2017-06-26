SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced eGain Solve™ for Cisco, a cloud-based solution seamlessly integrated with Cisco's contact center platform and offered as part of the Cisco SolutionsPlus™ program.

eGain Solve™ for Cisco allows voice and digital contact center agents on Cisco Finesse to confidently answer customer questions by clicking on a "Solve" button within the Finesse desktop. Behind the scenes, the solution bootstraps with relevant context from the desktop and guides the agent through compliant process and knowledge content. In addition, the solution offers proactive digital engagement with intelligent offers and secure cobrowse. Finally, the solution delivers a unified analytic dashboard to measure and manage omnichannel contact center operation.

Michael Maoz, VP and Distinguished Analyst at Gartner, wrote in the foundational research note, Knowledge Management Will Transform CRM Customer Service, "Improved delivery of contextual knowledge to an employee or customer reduces a provider's time to answer by 20% to 80%, raising competency and satisfaction. CIOs can reduce customer support costs by 25% or more when a proper knowledge management (KM) discipline is in place."(1)

This ability to confidently solve customer problems using AI knowledge at the push of a button right from the agent desktop is a game changer. According to a recent survey of contact center agents conducted by eGain, 86% of respondents rate the inability to find the right answer to customer questions as their biggest pain-point in serving customers.

"Easy agent experience delivers great customer experience," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "eGain Solve for Cisco dramatically reduces agent effort with click-to-solve™ access to AI knowledge."

"With eGain Solve for Cisco, clients can easily accelerate contact center transformation on the Cisco platform with cloud-based innovation across knowledge, AI and analytics," said Chris Botting, General Manager of Cisco's Customer Care Business Unit.

(1) Gartner, Knowledge Management Will Transform CRM Customer Service, March 2014, Refreshed November 2016

eGain Solve for Cisco: http://www.egain.com/egain-for-cisco/

eGain Customer Engagement Suite: http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf

eGain Solve listing on Cisco Marketplace: https://marketplace.cisco.com/catalog/companies/egain-corporation/products/egain-solve-for-cisco

eGain contact for more information: info@eGain.com

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain software, visit http://www.egain.com/products/

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, eGain has operating presence in North America, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more about us, visit www.eGain.com or call our offices: +1-800-821-4358 (US),

+44-(0)-1753-464646 (EMEA), or +91-(0)-20-6608-9200 (APAC).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

