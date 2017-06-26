Global Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Analysis By Indication (Blood cancer, Solid tumor), By Model (Syngeneic model, Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX), Xenograft), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global oncology based in-vivo CRO market is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025

The use of Contract Research Organization (CRO) oncology services helps the manufacturers/sponsors to provide complete attention on the production capacity and at enhancing their in-house processes.

Furthermore, the pressure from the increasing competition due to patent expirations, rapid growth of generics, and introduction of biosimilar equivalents are propelling the pharmaceutical companies to take the aid of such organizations. Hence, it can be predicted that the oncology based in-vivo CRO market may witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Another factor propelling growth is the increasing incidence of cancer, and high failure rate of existing treatment options. According to statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 8.2 million deaths are recorded each year from cancer, which accounts for 13.0% deaths worldwide.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



Based on indication, solid tumors are expected to dominate the market as of 2016. Furthermore, it is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the factors such as growing incidence rate, augmenting research for tumors in organs such as breast, and liver, and technological advancement offered by key industry players.

Solid tumors are analyzed by means of models such as xenograft, Patient Derived Xenografts (PDX), and syngeneic. The PDX models are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period and capture over 40.0% of the market share by 2025.

Geographic expansion into Asia Pacific countries by well-established players is anticipated to promote the fastest growth for the region. India is one the most lucrative country owing to presence of service tax exemption and venture capital based funding for CROs.

A common trend observed is the rising partnerships among CROs to offer bundle packages of services to sponsors. For instance, In May 2017 , CRL International, Inc. announced their partnership with OcellO, established in Netherlands . According to this partnership, CRL would be utilizing the latter's PDX model capabilities in order to expand their oncology based drug discovery service portfolio.

Charles River Laboratory (CRL)

ICON Plc

Covance

Eurofins Scientific

Taconic Biosciences

Crown Bioscience

Toxikon, Inc.

WuXi AppTec

EVOTEC

The Jackson Laboratory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5h3k9/oncology_based





