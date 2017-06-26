Worldwide Digital Forensics Market: Demand is Stoked as Threat of Cyber Crime Spikes, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global digital forensics market is essentially consolidated with top five players holding more than 40% of the overall market in 2016, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. Cisco, IBM Corporation, Guidance Software Inc., FireEye Inc., and MSAB are some of the key companies that operate in this market.

Continuous innovation and research and development to enhance product portfolio is the focus of top companies in this market to curb sophisticated cyber attacks. For example, in April 2017, AccessData released a new version of AD eDiscovery 6.2, a software platform that provides customers with a support system to mitigate risk of cyber attacks.

TMR estimates that the global digital forensics market was valued at US$2.87 bn in 2016 and is anticipated to be worth US$6.65 bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2017 and 2025.

North America and Europe Contribute Substantially to Global Market

Computer forensics stood as the leading type segment in 2016; however, mobile device forensics is expected to overtake in terms of growth due to the increasing demand for mobile device applications.

The regional segments into which the global market for digital forensics is segmented are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe account for major revenue contribution to the global market.

Rising Complexity of Cyber Crime Necessitate Use of Sophisticated Forensic Solutions

According to the report, growth of cyber threat and attacks is the key factor driving the digital forensics market. In today's scenario, cyber criminals are causing unprecedented level of disruption by using IT tools as well as cloud services. These cyber criminals follow a planned approach for systematically hacking valuable information from companies, stealing customer and credit card information. The gradual increase of mobile devices that provides access to company applications and different types of data is also posing security problems to safeguard information. These factors are collectively boosting the demand for digital forensics solutions.

The growth of this market is also driven by rising complexities and sophistication in digital crimes. Cyber criminals employ a combination of sophisticated technologies to be successful in their missions. They target individuals as well as businesses and rewards achieved are much greater with security protocols being somewhat lax at the other end. Not only this, cyber criminals use multiple channels and mislead security by a series of attacks that takes off the attention of security personnel from the main crime site.

Increasing use of cloud based solutions and IoT technology is also accentuating the growth of digital forensics market, says the report. The increasing trend of cloud based technology and internet of things technology among consumers for everyday functioning is giving the opportunity to hackers to target the areas of least resistance. Due to this, there is constant threat of information leak posing risk to customer's privacy and paving way for crime.

Lack of Industry Standards for Evidence Documentation Challenges Growth

However, the growth of the digital forensics market is deterred due to the rising complexities in mobiles. The widespread use of mobile platform for businesses has led to mobile-specific vulnerabilities leading to the use of malware and network-based attacks to expose business data. The growth of this market is also hampered due to lack of industry regulations and professional ethics. This is supplemented by factors such as inadequate training, limited resources, use of outdated equipment, and lack of standard protocol for examining digital evidences that have been documented.

The review presented is based on the findings of Transparency Market Research report, titled "Digital Forensics Market (Type - Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Cloud Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, and Database Forensics; Application - Health Care, Education, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Defense And Aerospace, Law Enforcement, Transportation And Logistics, and Information Technology) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

The digital forensics market is segmented as follows:

Digital Forensics Market, by Type:

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Database Forensics

Others

Digital Forensics Market, by Application:

Healthcare

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Defense and Aerospace

Law Enforcement

Transportation and Logistics

Information Technology

Others

Digital Forensics Market, by Geography:

- North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

- Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

