Expanding the profile of its Science and Research teamPROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced that Darius Walczak, Ph.D., will deliver remarks at the upcoming 2017 INFORMS Revenue Management and Pricing Conference in Amsterdam. Walczak, a senior director on the company's Science and Research team, has been selected to present research on his work in dynamic pricing science.

Walczak's presentation "Pricing Competition When Some Customers are Loyal" analyzes a market model where two airlines compete for price-sensitive customers vs. loyal customers. He will provide insights into how the presence of loyal customers affects market equilibrium.

The annual INFORMS RMP conference is the premier forum for practitioners and academics actively engaged in pricing analytics and revenue management. It is scheduled this year for June 28-30 in Amsterdam's famed Science Park Center for Mathematics Computer Science.

"The pace of business change across the globe continues to drive dramatic shifts in how companies serve their customers," said PROS Senior Vice President of Science and User Experience Jeff Robinson. "Airlines look to PROS for our decades of experience in developing revenue management software and solutions with real-time dynamic pricing. This new research allows companies to better optimize their prices with speed, precision and consistency. Darius Walczak is an industry expert, and we are honored that he's been selected to present next-generation revenue management research at this prestigious industry event."

