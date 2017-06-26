NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 --



WHO:

Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs

WHAT:

Will host its June Tech Jobs Meetup -- and last event for the summer -- featuring recruiters and hiring managers from leading employers.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE:

blueprint + co

214 West 39th Street

New York, N.Y.

To register, visit https://www.meetup.com/Crowded-Tech-Jobs-Meetup/events/237773177.

DETAILS:

Enabling tech job seekers to connect with potential employers, the monthly Crowded Tech Jobs Meetup takes place at locations around New York City. Join Crowded on June 29 at blueprint + co, the workspace created by renowned marketing and branding expert and "Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John, before the popular event goes on hiatus for the summer.

Each Tech Jobs Meetup includes networking, refreshments, a keynote presentation and a panel discussion with employers and hiring managers. Since launching the events in December, Crowded has welcomed more than 1,000 candidates as well as recruiters from Microsoft, UBS, Spotify, SoundCloud, LearnVest, JW Player, Instadat, Bombfell and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about current openings and connect with employers hiring in the area including MakerBot, General Assembly, OrderGroove, Quartet Health and Digital Ocean.

Demand for these events is high and pre-registration is required. To RSVP, visit https://www.meetup.com/Crowded-Tech-Jobs-Meetup/events/237773177.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.