HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today shared details of the company's inclusion in a new report from International Data Corporation (IDC) titled "IDC Innovators: Talent Discovery, 2017." Focused on emerging trends in talent acquisition and staffing, the report recognized Phenom People as an IDC Innovator for its Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM) platform.

The IDC Innovators are defined as emerging vendors that have demonstrated an inventive new technology, ground-breaking business model or both. This research document spotlights talent discovery, which incorporates traditional elements of recruiting as part of a robust recruitment marketing operation that supports more proactive talent acquisition strategies.

Through a single platform, the Phenom People TRM uses the best practices of e-commerce and customer relationship management to provide hyper-personalized experiences that help both employers and job seekers to find the right fit. The platform utilizes IP tracking to deliver a unified candidate experience without job seekers needing to create a profile. With everything in one place, the Phenom People platform aligns the objectives, priorities and actions of candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and talent acquisition leaders.

The latest platform features include recruiting bots that help identify candidates, gather contact information and collect details about candidate skills and preferences; Phenom Talent Clipper, a Google Chrome extension that makes it easy to clip and save profiles; and a redesigned talent analytics interface, offering more detailed information and the ability to set up automatic emails.

Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People, said, "Phenom People developed the TRM platform to make recruiting hassle-free, and easier for all parties involved. Through ongoing updates and the addition of new features, we aim to keep transforming the way candidates and companies connect -- and we are delighted to be recognized as an IDC Innovator for our work in the talent discovery space."

The report is available here: http://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US42224917.

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors -- under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experience. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

To learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing, please visit www.phenompeople.com.