JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SRUP), an emerging cybersecurity solutions provider, today provided this discussion regarding business development opportunities for the Company's Time Verification Services Strategic Partnership with RelifyTIME LLC ("RelifyTIME").

"With any given digital transaction, whether it's an ATM cash withdrawal or a credit card purchase at a local retailer, there are dozens of potential timestamps that could need to be tested and verified in real-time to validate the event," commented Sparrow Marcioni, Sirrus Corp. CEO. "This mandatory secondary verification of each transaction is not a simple task and currently available solutions include expensive hardware requirements that make them economically impractical."

RelifyTIME Verification Services platform provides certifiable digital time stamping which constantly verifies the accuracy of certain network events and transaction devices such as credit card machines and ATMs, validating them with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) time servers.

Marcioni continued, "Because our innovative and proprietary time verification services platform is predominantly software based with dramatically lower hardware requirements, Sirrus and RelifyTIME could be the first to market with a more cost-effective, versatile, and secure solution."

Sirrus Security and RelifyTIME are currently working closely with contacts within the healthcare and financial sectors to build awareness and interest in the RelifyTIME Verification Services platform. The Company anticipates that RelifyTIME will establish pilot programs with select high volume transaction processors over the next several weeks.

Sirrus Security will receive a royalty fee of 40% of the gross profit from the Strategic Partnership with RelifyTIME.

About Sirrus Corp.

Sirrus Corp. (OTC PINK: SRUP) provides security technology products and services to assist companies with protecting their assets and information. The Company is primarily focused on providing cybersecurity services to healthcare companies in the United States, which are required to be in compliance with government regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA").

Additional information regarding Sirrus Corp. and Sirrus Security can be found at www.sirrussecurity.com.

About RelifyTIME

Founded by cybersecurity industry veterans, RelifyTIME is dedicated to changing the way that organizations think about time as a security control. The company's sole focus is establishing a unique and secure method for providing time as a service.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although Sirrus management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Sirrus Corp. with the SEC. Sirrus assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

