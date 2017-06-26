

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Durable Goods Orders for May will be published this morning and the market is waiting for that to get a clue of the second quarter outlook. Initial trading at the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 66 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 18.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. The Dow slipped 2.53 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,394.76, the Nasdaq climbed 28.56 points or 0.5 percent to 6,265.25 and the S&P 500 rose 3.80 points or 0.2 percent to 2,438.30.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for May will be announced at 8.30 am ET. The Economists are looking for consensus of a decline of 0.4 percent, while it declined 0.7 percent in the last month.



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.32, compared to 0.49 last period.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey results for June will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. The general activity index is expected to be increase to 18.0 from 17.2 last month.



Two year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John C. Williams will speak about 'Speed Limits and Stall Speeds: Fostering Sustainable Growth in the United States' at the University of Sydney in Ultimo, New South Wales, with audience Q&A at 1.10 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Rio Tinto Plc confirmed Yancoal as the preferred buyer of its thermal coal assets in Australia. Rio Tinto said it prefers Yancoal for the high level of completion certainty and a further improved offer of $2.69 billion. Rio Tinto board has recommended its shareholders to vote in favour of the sale of Rio Tinto's wholly-owned subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Limited to Yancoal Australia Limited.



Sky Network Television Limited said that the company and Vodafone Europe B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), have now decided to terminate the sale and purchase agreement in relation to the proposed merger of SKY and Vodafone New Zealand. Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 27.57 points or 0.87 percent to 3,185.44. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished higher 201.84 points or 0.79 percent at 25,871.89.



Japanese shares closed marginally higher as the yen held little changed versus its rivals and oil prices rose more than 1 percent on short-covering after posting losses for five weeks in a row. The Nikkei average inched up 20.68 points or 0.10 percent to 20,153.35, led by mining stocks. The broader Topix index finished 0.05 percent higher at 1,612.21.



Australian shares eked out modest gains even as banking stocks continued to struggle on concerns over the bank tax levy and the housing market. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 4.30 points or 0.08 percent to 5,720.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.80 points or 0.07 percent higher at 5,758.40.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 53.36 points or 1.01 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 96.62 points or 0.76 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 52.13 points or 0.70 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 106.16 points or 1.18 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently up 0.90 percent.



