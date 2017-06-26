Polyurethane Sealants Market to Reach $3.15 Billion by 2022 - Increase in Demand for Polyurethane Sealants from the Building & Construction - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyurethane Sealants Market by Type (One-Component, Two-Component), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global polyurethane sealants market is projected to reach USD 3.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2022. Growing building & construction activities and increase in demand for automotive have led to an increase in demand for polyurethane sealants from the building & construction, and automotive industries. The rising demand for polyurethane sealants from end-use industries in countries across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the polyurethane sealants market.



Based on end-use industry, the building & construction is estimated to be the largest segment of the polyurethane sealants market in 2017, in terms of volume, followed by the automotive segment. The rising demand for new and innovative products, and need for research & development in polyurethane sealants has led companies to adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market shares.



Based on type, the one-component polyurethane sealants segment is estimated to lead the polyurethane sealants market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for two-component polyurethane sealants is driven by their increasing use in onsite and civil applications. Two-component polyurethanes are mainly used for outdoor applications, where property development must be fast. They are generally used for construction (e.g., sealing curtain walls and in expansion joints). An important market for polyurethane sealants is the construction of foam sandwich elements bonded to external sheets of glass fiber-reinforced plastic, aluminum, or steel with a two-component polyurethane sealant.



