Doriemus PLC - Update on Brockham Oil Field operations, UK Weald Basin

26 June 2017

DORIEMUS PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Update on Brockham Oil Field operations, UK Weald Basin

Doriemus PLC is pleased to announce that Angus Energy plc ("Angus Energy"), the operator of the Brockham Oil Field, has advised that the Surrey County Council has now confirmed that the planning application to regularise the upgraded surface infrastructure at the Brockham Oil Field (PL235) will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Angus Energy have also advised that, "The Brockham site has undergone extensive modification and upgrade works (including new site cabins, fencing, concrete bunding works for high rate production equipment and associated surface structures) in preparation for the new oil production planned from the recent Brockham operations. This work is separate to the subsurface work undertaken by Angus and in this regard, the Company's guidance on 10 March 2017 and reiterated since then, remains unchanged."

"Previous guidance for oil production to commence from the Kimmeridge at Brockham in the summer 2017 remains unchanged."

"In addition, the Company notes the RNS published last week, 'Oil Seeps from Kimmeridge Limestone Core Samples' by UK Oil & Gas Investments plc in relation to their Broadford Bridge well."

Angus Energy also advise that, "The initial coring results at the Broadford Bridge exploratory site, approximately 30km southwest of the Brockham Oil Field and approximately 22km northeast of the Lidsey Oil Field, reported on Friday are supplementary confirmation of Angus Energy's RNS of 3 March 2017 outlining the detailed maturity analysis and fracture analysis of the Brockham-X4Z well's Kimmeridge reservoir utilising the Weatherford Ultra Wave Acoustic Borehole Imaging Tool."

Angus Energy also advise that, "Their results of Angus Energy's published analysis on the Brockham-X4Z side track confirmed the reservoir consists of numerous interbedded layers of limestone and shale with abundant natural fracturing. The gross thickness of the Kimmeridge reservoir in Brockham-X4Z is calculated to be 385 meters. Further analysis strengthens our hypothesis that the Kimmeridge reservoir in that flank of the Weald Basin (covering Brockham, Horse Hill etc.) is a single reservoir which may even extend as far south as Angus Energy's field at Lidsey although maturity may not be adequate for hydrocarbon production (to be evaluated during upcoming Lidsey well). This Kimmeridge reservoir is naturally fractured and can be produced via conventional production methods (i.e. no fracking). The production of the Kimmeridge oil will be realised via the natural fracture system present in the interbedded limestone and shale layers in the reservoir."

"A 200-meter band of the reservoir in Brockham-X4Z is naturally fractured and will be placed into production following final consent from the OGA."

David Lenigas, Doriemus's Chairman, commented; "UKOG's Chairman Mr Steve Sanderson commented that: "whilst it is still early days, the presence of mobile oil within a Kimmeridge geological feature that has no structural oil trapping configuration, demonstrates that both BB-1 and Horse Hill-1 could be part of the same Kimmeridge continuous oil deposit. This oil deposit may therefore extend over 30 km from north to south across the Weald Basin." Doriemus sees the results from UKOG's Broadford Bridge well as being highly significant for the overall potential of the greater Weald Basin to host a major oil discovery in the UK.

Interest in Brockham Oil Field (PL 235):

Doriemus owns a 10% direct interest in the Brockham Oil Field which is held under UK Production Licence PL 235.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

