Metsä Group Press Release 26 June 2017



Metsä Tissue will rebuild paper machine 5 at its Düren mill in Germany. The total investment is approximately EUR 15 million and the rebuild starts immediately. The new volumes will be available on the market during the last quarter of 2018.



"We expect the demand for baking and cooking papers to continue to grow during the coming years. This investment will increase Düren mill's paper production capacity by 10.000 tons, which will help us to secure our leading position as a global supplier of high-quality baking and cooking papers", says Mariusz Jedrzejewski, SVP Baking & Cooking, Metsä Tissue. "We have production in Düren, Germany, and Mänttä, Finland, where we increased the production capacity in 2016. Both mills play a significant role in our Baking & Cooking business. Our products are made of fresh fibre, and the wood originates from sustainably managed Northern forests. This high-quality raw material combined with our strong production expertise result in high endurance and consistent high quality products."



Metsä Tissue is the world's leading supplier of baking and cooking paper products. The products are sold globally in ca. 70 countries, on all continents.







With its high-quality tissue and cooking papers, Metsä Tissue makes life more comfortable for consumers, customers and end-users every day. Metsä Tissue is a leading tissue paper products supplier to households and professionals in Europe and the world's leading supplier of baking and cooking papers. Our main brands are Lambi, Serla, Mola, Tento, Katrin and SAGA. With production units in five countries, we employ a total of about 2,700 people. Our sales in 2016 were EUR 1 billion. Metsä Tissue is part of Metsä Group.



