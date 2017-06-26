To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26 June 2017 Announcement no. 60/2017





Fixing of Interest Coupon



Interest rate for BRFkredit's:



Series 422.B.OA.18 with ISIN DK0009363087 has per 1 July 2017 and until and including 31 December 2017 been set at 0.0000 % p.a.



Series 422.E.OA.21 with ISIN DK0009367153 has per 1 July 2017 and until and including 31 December 2017 been set at 0.0000 % p.a.



Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 45 26 20 82.



