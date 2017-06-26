Drone Simulator Market to Reach $764 Million by 2022 - Analysis By Platform, Component, System, Device Type & Drone Type - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The drone simulator market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 376.9 Million in 2017 to USD 764.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the drone simulator market across the globe can be attributed to the growing demand of drones for commercial and military applications. Due to the increasing number of drones, the demand for trained pilots is also growing, which will, in turn, fuel the growth of the drone simulator market.



The drone simulator market has been segmented on the basis of component, device type, drone type, platform, system, and region. Based on platform, the drone simulator market has been segmented into commercial and military. The military segment is projected to lead the market owing to the affordability of drone simulators for training of military pilots and operators, as compared to live training using real drones.



Based on device type, the drone simulator market has been segmented into augmented reality and virtual reality. The augmented reality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This anticipated high growth is due to the increasing adoption of augmented reality drone simulators in military applications which offer a better training experience to pilots by using the real world environment.



The drone simulator market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for drone simulator in 2017. Countries in this region, such as the US and Canada, are witnessing an increase in the adoption of simulators in the drone industry. The drone simulator market in the European and Asia-Pacific regions is also expected to witness a high growth due to the rising use of drone simulators for gaming applications, such as drone racing.

