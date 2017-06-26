Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Listing of Spinco

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO. LTD

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SPINCO

ON THE SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

LISTING OF SPINCO

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 May 2017, 7 May 2013, 23 May 2017 and 13 June 2017 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Proposed Spin-off of SpinCo by way of A Share Listing of SpinCo on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Terms defined in the Announcements shall have the same meanings herein, unless the context otherwise requires.

The Board hereby announces that (i) the Proposed Spin-off and the Offering have been completed; and (ii) listing of SpinCo on the Shanghai Stock Exchange took place on

26 June 2017.

