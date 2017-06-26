Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Supplemental Announcement

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO. LTD

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO

THE PROVISION OF SERVICES BY MAINTENANCE CO AND

ZHEJIANG SHUNCHANG

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 23 June 2017 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, for the purpose of complying with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the Company has set a cap in respect of the aggregate fees payable by the Company (i) to Maintenance Co for the Maintenance Services during the term of the Road Maintenance Agreement and (ii) to Zhejiang Shunchang for the Regeneration Services during the term of the Asphalt Road Geothermal Power Regeneration Agreement, which shall not exceed RMB307,000,000.

The Company would like to supplement that (i) for the purpose of complying with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the Company shall also aggregate the transactions (the "Previous Transactions") under the relevant road maintenance agreements as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 8 April 2016; and (ii) the aggregate cap (the "Aggregate Cap") in respect of the service fees payable by the Company for the Previous Transactions and the transactions as disclosed in the Announcement shall be RMB392,000,000.

On the basis of the Aggregate Cap, the relevant applicable percentage ratios remain more than 0.1% but less than 5%, therefore the Road Maintenance Agreement and the Asphalt Road Geothermal Power Regeneration Agreement remain subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

On behalf of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

ZHAN Xiaozhang

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, 26 June 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHAN Xiaozhang, Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. WANG Dongjie, Mr. DAI Benmeng, and Mr. ZHOU Jianping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHOU Jun, Mr. PEI Ker-Wei and Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa.