Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-26 13:26 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 26, 2017 to resume trading in Baltic Horizon Fund units (NHCBHFFT, ISIN code: EE3500110244) managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS. Order management will be possible from 14:30 (EEST), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 14:40 (EEST).
The trading was suspended based on the request of Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
