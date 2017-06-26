Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market to Reach $53.9 Billion by 2022 - Rising Incidence of Dental Caries & Other Periodontal Diseases - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global oral care/oral hygiene market is projected to reach USD 53.97 Billion by 2022 from USD 43.31 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and technological advancements in oral care products.

The report analyzes the global oral care market by product, distribution, and region. On the basis of product, the toothpaste segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the huge adoption of toothpaste to maintain good oral hygiene, avoid dental diseases, and for post-surgical procedures. Based on the distribution channel, the global oral care market is categorized into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. In 2016, the consumer stores segment accounted for the largest share of the market; this is primarily attributed to high dependence of manufacturers on retail stores as they are the immediate customers.

Geographically, the global oral care market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the largest share of this market, however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the large population, rising incidence of dental caries, increasing awareness of dental hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in Asia Pacific countries.

The emergence of local players in developing markets such as India, China, and Brazil is increasing the pressure on global players. These local/regional players offer oral care products at lower and discounted prices as compared to global players, thus creating pricing pressure on the global players. This adversely affects the profit margins of the global players, especially in emerging markets.



