TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ASND)(FRANKFURT: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of 29 diamond drill holes (7,447m) as part of its ongoing underground exploration and definition drilling program at its El Mochito Mine in Honduras. The drilling results are evenly split between step-out and in-fill drill holes, targeting the extensions of four ore bodies, namely Palmar Dyke, Santa Elena, Victoria and Esperanza.

Three areas are very close to existing workings and could be accessed within six to twelve months. The fourth, the Esperanza orebody, is already being mined on its western edge while this drilling represents a further extension to the East showing similar grades. All orebodies remain open along strike and at depth.

Key Highlights

A few significant results include (these are all true widths):

Step-out Holes

-- HOLE 10846 - 17.6m at 5.3% zinc, 3.8% lead and 83 g/t silver (Palmer Dyke) -- HOLE 10844 - 8.6m at 10.7% zinc, 4.0% lead and 95 g/t silver (Palmar Dyke) -- HOLE 10845 - 17.0m at 5.0% zinc, 2.0% lead and 53 g/t silver (Victoria) -- HOLE 10837 - 5.5m at 17.3% zinc, 3.6% lead and 142 g/t silver (Palmar Dyke)

In-fill Holes

-- HOLE 10833 - 35.4m at 5.6% zinc, 2.0% lead and 31 g/t silver, -- including 5.4m at 7.8% zinc, 2.6% lead and 35 g/t silver (Santa Elena) -- HOLE 10847 - 17.5m at 6.2% zinc, 2.2% lead, and 41 g/t silver (Esperanza) -- HOLE 10828 - 26.5m at 5.7% zinc, 0.6% lead and 18 g/t silver (Santa Elena) -- HOLE 10826 - 17.1m at 5.8% zinc, 1.2% lead and 36 g/t silver (Esperanza)

Chris Buncic, President and CEO of Ascendant commented: "These initial drill results are well above current mining grades and highlight the incredible potential for additional high grade zinc mineralization at our El Mochito property. Of critical importance is the fact that many of the areas we are drilling from are at current workings that can be brought into the production schedule within the next twelve months. This is the first serious exploration program undertaken at El Mochito in many years and we are hopeful that more opportunities can be exposed. We look forward to providing further results from our current 33,200m drill program as they become available over the coming months."

Table 1: Significant Assays ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drill Interval True/Apparent Zn Pb Ag holes From To (m) (i) width (m) (%) (%) (g/t) Area ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10839(ii) 191.41 196.69 5.27 4.75 2.9 2.5 67 Palmar Dyke including 195.07 196.69 1.62 1.45 7.9 6.7 164 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10846(ii) 173.13 192.69 19.57 17.61 5.3 3.8 83 Palmar Dyke including 173.13 179.53 6.40 5.76 3.9 3.2 66 Palmar Dyke including 180.44 184.40 3.96 3.57 6.3 4.4 97 Palmar Dyke including 188.67 192.69 4.02 3.62 11.7 8.1 179 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10852(ii) 40.75 41.76 1.01 0.91 4.4 12.4 1,565 Palmar Dyke and 184.86 190.20 5.33 4.80 4.5 3.0 394 Palmar Dyke and 195.07 201.63 6.55 5.90 5.6 4.2 75 Palmar Dyke including 196.60 198.12 1.52 1.37 6.5 6.8 116 Palmar Dyke Including 199.64 201.63 1.98 1.78 10.9 6.7 118 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10854(ii) 38.25 39.47 1.22 1.10 0.7 0.8 658 Palmar Dyke and 40.54 41.76 1.22 1.10 1.4 1.2 148 Palmar Dyke and 166.12 176.48 10.36 9.33 3.9 2.2 59 Palmar Dyke and 191.11 193.55 2.44 2.19 9.8 1.3 80 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10856(ii) 164.59 166.73 2.13 1.92 14.0 6.4 188 Palmar Dyke and 207.26 211.23 3.96 3.57 6.9 5.1 58 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10848(ii) 29.41 30.18 0.76 0.69 1.0 0.7 324 Palmar Dyke and 179.22 181.05 1.83 1.65 3.2 4.5 126 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10842(ii) 21.64 23.62 1.98 1.78 2.2 1.6 220 Palmar Dyke and 171.91 173.58 1.68 1.51 1.4 0.9 1,882 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10837(ii) 129.84 131.22 1.37 1.23 29.7 12.7 277 Palmar Dyke and 135.33 136.40 1.07 0.96 3.3 2.7 1,405 Palmar Dyke and 146.30 152.40 6.10 5.49 17.3 3.6 142 Palmar Dyke including 146.30 149.05 2.74 2.47 34.1 7.0 287 Palmar Dyke and 160.63 167.03 6.40 4.11 2.6 1.7 203 Palmar Dyke including 165.81 167.03 1.22 1.10 4.9 3.2 665 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10844(ii) 174.50 184.10 9.60 8.64 10.7 4.0 95 Palmar Dyke including 178.31 181.05 2.74 2.47 15.2 7.1 163 Palmar Dyke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10828 327.69 328.03 0.34 0.30 4.0 3.8 65 Santa Elena and 332.93 362.41 29.47 26.53 5.7 0.6 18 Santa Elena including 332.93 334.37 1.43 1.29 11.3 7.7 90 Santa Elena including 337.41 338.72 1.31 1.18 14.1 0.1 7 Santa Elena including 341.38 347.78 6.40 5.76 6.5 0.2 22 Santa Elena including 355.40 362.41 7.01 6.31 11.0 0.3 10 Santa Elena ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10833 345.34 389.53 44.20 35.36 5.6 2.0 31 Santa Elena including 345.34 352.04 6.71 5.36 7.8 2.6 35 Santa Elena Including 346.86 348.48 1.62 1.29 16.3 5.5 73 Santa Elena and 355.55 362.41 6.86 5.49 8.3 0.9 14 Santa Elena and 363.63 374.90 11.28 9.02 5.9 5.1 69 Santa Elena and 382.83 389.53 6.71 5.36 7.2 0.9 37 Santa Elena including 385.27 386.79 1.52 1.22 17.0 1.3 95 Santa Elena ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10838 330.37 345.03 14.66 12.02 7.8 3.7 46 Santa Elena including 330.37 337.11 6.74 5.52 9.2 8.0 95 Santa Elena including 332.54 337.11 4.57 3.75 11.6 10.2 125 Santa Elena and 343.20 345.03 1.83 1.50 11.4 0.0 8 Santa Elena ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10826 369.20 393.19 23.99 17.13 5.8 1.2 36 Esperanza Including 369.20 380.09 10.88 7.77 5.6 2.5 57 Esperanza Including 369.20 370.33 1.13 1.68 7.1 7.3 136 Esperanza including 372.86 376.12 3.26 2.33 7.5 2.7 72 Esperanza including 383.44 393.19 9.75 6.97 7.3 0.2 21 Esperanza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10834 307.54 309.37 1.83 1.31 11.0 0.0 9 Esperanza and 315.47 325.37 9.91 7.08 7.3 0.5 22 Esperanza and 329.18 337.41 8.23 5.88 3.4 0.6 24 Esperanza including 329.18 330.71 1.52 1.09 5.1 1.6 97 Esperanza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10840 234.39 237.74 3.35 2.39 4.6 4.8 117 Esperanza and 354.97 360.76 5.79 3.18 5.2 0.2 14 Esperanza and 368.50 379.84 11.34 8.10 6.7 2.8 171 Esperanza including 368.50 374.60 6.10 4.35 3.8 2.1 187 Esperanza including 376.12 379.84 3.72 2.66 13.8 5.1 213 Esperanza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10843 283.46 306.02 22.56 18.07 4.3 3.3 45 Esperanza and 312.12 314.55 2.44 1.74 6.7 0.1 12 Esperanza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10847 387.25 410.87 23.62 17.53 6.2 2.2 41 Esperanza including 387.25 399.59 12.34 8.82 9.4 4.1 70 Esperanza and 405.08 410.87 5.79 4.14 5.5 0.4 22 Esperanza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10850 420.01 429.77 9.75 6.97 9.4 3.1 54 Esperanza and 436.78 438.91 2.13 1.52 0.0 0.2 306 Esperanza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10853 344.82 363.93 19.11 13.65 4.0 0.9 30 Esperanza Including 344.82 350.22 5.39 3.85 4.6 1.3 20 Esperanza including 356.92 363.93 7.01 5.01 5.7 0.7 28 Esperanza ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10823 49.99 52.76 2.77 2.50 8.0 4.3 54 Victoria including 51.51 52.76 1.25 1.12 14.6 8.7 107 Victoria ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10824(ii) 86.87 88.48 1.62 1.45 2.6 2.1 50 Victoria ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10827(ii) 40.05 41.45 1.40 1.26 8.6 5.6 56 Victoria ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10841(ii) 126.34 128.02 1.68 1.51 2.2 1.8 352 Victoria and 144.29 146.33 2.04 1.84 23.8 2.0 134 Victoria and 147.40 148.74 1.34 1.21 3.6 2.2 151 Victoria and 155.14 156.97 1.83 1.65 27.3 0.1 25 Victoria ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10845(ii) 139.29 158.19 18.90 17.01 5.0 2.0 53 Victoria including 149.35 158.19 8.84 7.96 8.1 3.1 69 Victoria including 149.35 150.88 1.52 1.37 14.3 2.7 47 Victoria and 154.23 155.30 1.07 0.96 17.0 10.4 211 Victoria and 156.97 158.19 1.22 1.10 8.6 5.0 101 Victoria and 103.33 104.55 1.22 1.10 1.6 1.4 215 Victoria ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10851(ii) 156.36 158.50 2.13 1.92 20.8 0.5 93 Victoria ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10855 98.63 102.29 3.66 3.29 4.7 3.7 469 Victoria including 100.58 102.29 1.71 1.54 8.4 5.3 740 Victoria and 144.38 149.35 4.97 4.47 11.0 4.3 123 Victoria and 153.92 156.97 3.05 2.74 10.2 1.4 53 Victoria ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10836, 10849, 10857 No significant assays ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) True thickness is not known at this time in the case of Victoria and Palmar Dyke (ii) Step-out drill hole ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2: Drill Hole Information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Local Coordinates ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDH No. East North Elevation Azimuth ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10826 2,632.5 12,212.1 10,796.00 12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10834 2,631.9 12,213.1 10,796.00 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10840 2,632.0 12,213.6 10,796.00 4.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10843 2,632.5 12,214.4 10,801.00 7.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10847 2,632.8 12,217.2 10,801.00 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10850 2,632.9 12,217.7 10,801.00 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10853 2,633.4 12,217.0 10,801.00 11.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10837 11,348.5 9,950.5 9,845.70 341.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10839 11,048.4 9,975.1 9,843.70 340 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10841 11,350.0 9,945.0 9,844.00 341 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10842 11,048.4 9,975.1 9,843.70 337.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10844 11,051.0 9,975.1 9,848.70 23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10845 11,348.6 9,950.5 9,847.70 342.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10846 11,052.7 9,974.7 9,849.70 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10848 11,052.7 9,974.7 9,847.70 31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10851 11,350.0 9,950.8 9,845.70 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10852 11,052.7 9,974.7 9,850.70 31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10854 11,054.2 9,974.4 9,848.70 46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10855 11,350.0 9,950.8 9,846.70 3.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10856 11,050.0 9,973.3 9,851.90 355 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10857 11,048.0 9,975.0 9,849.70 329.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10828 8,062.4 12,123.3 9,876.00 19.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10833 8,061.7 12,121.5 9,876.60 18.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10838 8,061.3 12,120.5 9,876.60 17.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10823 11,347.8 9,948.8 9,831.70 327.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10824 11,349.6 9,946.6 9,831.70 342.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10827 11,348.6 9,950.2 9,831.70 341.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10836 11,348.5 9,946.2 9,831.70 310 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10849 11,348.6 9,950.5 9,836.70 343.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2: Drill Hole Information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDH No. Inclination Depth Area UG Level Category ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10826 -47 1360 Esperanza 1815 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10834 -51.5 1170 Esperanza 1815 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10840 -44.5 1307 Esperanza 1815 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10843 -55.2 1130 Esperanza 1815 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10847 -45 1390 Esperanza 1815 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10850 -39.3 1510 Esperanza 1815 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10853 -49.5 1250 Esperanza 1815 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10837 64 583 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10839 58.8 763 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10841 52.7 590 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10842 51.2 775 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10844 65.2 710 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10845 69.5 578 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10846 72 703 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10848 60 749 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10851 60 536 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10852 79.5 715 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10854 67 717 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10855 69 545 Palmar Dyke 2790 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10856 80 723 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10857 74.2 765 Palmar Dyke 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10828 -67.3 1260 Santa Elena 2680 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10833 -63.5 1349 Santa Elena 2680 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10838 -74.1 1200 Santa Elena 2680 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10823 -23 438 Victoria 2790 In-fill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10824 -5.6 400 Victoria 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10827 -41.5 365 Victoria 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10836 -51.2 330 Victoria 2790 Step-out ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10849 21.5 522 Victoria 2790 Step-out ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following link shows the position of the discussed Areas relative to the mine layout: http://bit.ly/2t3O9YN

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical work was carried out by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (ACME), Vancouver, Canada. Drill core samples were prepared in Bureau Veritas's laboratory in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Pulp samples were then sent to their analytical Laboratory in Vancouver, Canada. All samples were analyzed for zinc, Lead, copper, iron and silver values determined by method code AR402 atomic absorption spectrometry, and any over limit values were determined using method code FA410. Bureau Veritas has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of 40 prepared samples includes three sample repeats, two commercial standards and blanks. Bureau Veritas is independent from Ascendant. Ascendant used standard QA/QC procedures, when inserting blanks, for the drilling program. The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Campbell, P.Geo., Director to Ascendant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on its producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in production since 1948. The Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Ascendant as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Ascendant to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: drilling results, production statistics; ore grades; tonnes milled; recovery rates; operating costs; the timing and amount of estimated future production; capital expenditures; the impact of general business and economic conditions; the ability of the Company to increase production; the arrival of new equipment; problems inherent to the marketability of base and precious metals; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of base and precious metals, fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Ascendant; stock market volatility; competition; and such other factors described or referred to elsewhere herein, including unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many such factors are beyond Ascendant's ability to control or predict.

Although Ascendant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and future events could differ materially from those reliant on forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information given in this press release is qualified by these cautionary statements and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. Ascendant disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

