Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Forecast in 11 Major Markets 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Forecast in 11 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is an acute severe lung disease. It most often develops in those admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), and can be caused by a number of 'triggers', which include trauma to the lungs and pneumonia. ARDS is characterised by wide-spread diffuse injury to the alveolar-capillary membrane, pulmonary inflammation and increased pulmonary vascular permeability. This results in protein-rich non-cardiogenic pulmonary oedema, refractory hypoxaemia and acute respiratory failure.



This report provides the current prevalent population for ARDS across 11 Major Markets (USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, Poland, Turkey and Netherlands) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of ARDS have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



These common ARDS signs and symptoms include:



- Severity as classified by the Berlin definition

- Aetiology of the lung injury



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



6. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



7. Incidence of ARDS in Hospital Admissions to the ICU



8. Features of ARDS Patients



9. Abbreviations used in the report



10. Patient-Based Offering



11. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



12. References



13. Appendix



