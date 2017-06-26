sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 23

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-June-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                496.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              502.99p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The above NAVs are those of the Continuing shares, and are after deducting the
fixed costs of the Tender Offer and taking into account the exit charge
calculated as 1.5% of the Tender Offer Formula Asset Value (which is applied
for the benefit of the Continuing shareholders).
In addition, the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Tender Pool as at the close
of business on the date above divided by the number of shares validly tendered
was 491.14p, and includes the 1.5% exit charge, portfolio realisation costs to
date, and ongoing charges incurred to date.  The cash and cash equivalents at
that date represented 64 per cent. of the Tender Pool.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

© 2017 PR Newswire