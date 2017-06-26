

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle SA's (NSRGY, NSTR.L) shares were gaining around 4 percent in Zurich trading after billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC bought a $3.5 billion stake in the Swiss food giant. The acquisition of about 1.25% stake in Nestle is said to put pressure on the company to find ways to accelerate growth.



While disclosing its Nestle position in a letter to investors, Third Point argued that the company should sell its 23 percent stake in French cosmetics firm L'Oreal SA. The hedge fund, which in recent years pressed for change at Yahoo and Japan's Sony Corp., also advised the firm to improve its margins, buy back stock and shed non-core businesses.



The fund reportedly said in a statement on Sunday, 'Despite having arguably the best positioned portfolio in the consumer packaged goods industry, Nestlé shares have significantly underperformed most of their U.S. and European consumer staples peers on a three year, five year, and ten year total shareholder return basis.'



Nestle, the biggest player in a packaged food industry, has been struggling long amid a slowdown in emerging markets, weak prices in developed markets as well as increasing demand for fresher, healthier products.



Mark Schneider, Nestle's chief executive since January, has been trying to reignite growth at the company. In February, he dropped a long-running sales-growth target after missing that goal for the fourth straight year. Recently, Nestle said it would look to sell its $900 million-a-year U.S. confectionery business.



Third Point said in its letter, 'We feel strongly that in order to succeed, Dr. Schneider will need to articulate a decisive and bold action plan that addresses the staid culture and tendency towards incrementalism that has typified the company's prior leadership and resulted in its long-term underperformance.'



The hedge fund advised that the company should set a formal margin target of 18 percent to 20 percent by 2020 to help improve productivity.



Nestle's shares were trading at 85.45 Swiss francs, up 4.08 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX