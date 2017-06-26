SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that it has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Bay Area News Group for the second year in a row. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

"Receiving this award for both years since our public launch is an honor and a privilege, and it reinforces the winning culture we are trying to build at Cohesity," said Cohesity Head of Human Resources Nicole Rasco. "This recognition from The Bay Area News Group highlights the extremely talented and innovative employees who contribute significantly to building our great company culture, which in turn leads to Cohesity's success."

Cohesity's hyperconverged secondary storage solution consolidates secondary storage workflows onto a single, unified, and intelligent data platform to simplify operations and reduce costs. Its hyperconverged architecture supports not only storage but also the convergence of data management functions. With Cohesity, enterprises can simplify their storage and data protection infrastructure, improve service levels by reducing backup RTOs and RPOs, and leverage public cloud economics with native cloud integration. In addition, Cohesity empowers a broad range of enterprise customers, such as Cvent, GS1 Canada, Tribune Media, and XO Communications, to gain visibility into their dark data with in-place analytics, accelerate test/dev with copy data management, and reduce total cost-of-ownership for secondary storage by 80 percent or more.

