HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 --nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), (formerly bBooth) the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ScoutsView Sports to provide interactive video profiles to match talented athletes with coaches, scouts, and fans. With a ScoutsView Sports subscription, scouts, agents, coaches, and fans have the ability to view the profiles, videos and stats of athletic talent prospects in the United States and abroad. Likewise, athletes can know instantly when a sports program anywhere in the world is recruiting athletes with their particular talents and statistics. ScoutsViewSports.com is one of the only platform that enables students, coaches and scouts to communicate directly in accordance with NCAA rules and regulations. This saves all parties time, money and results in better matching of athletes and athletic programs.

"Many highly qualified athletes miss-out on scholarship opportunities simply because they lack access to athletic program decision makers," states Michael Richardson, ScoutsView CEO. "We created ScoutsView to level the playing field by making it possible for every athlete to promote themselves in an NCAA compliant manner to the right decision makers. We're very excited to work with nFusz to incorporate their Notifi technology into our platform. This will allow our subscribers the ability to enhance their field performance videos by adding stats and other interactive elements right in the video," continues Mr. Richardson.

"It's all about getting attention, and one of the most effective ways to get attention is through video -- but not just any video -- I'm referring to our Notifi interactive video," states Rory J. Cutaia, nFusz, Inc., CEO. "Talented young athletes that subscribe to ScoutsView will be able to add interactivity to their field performance videos to increase their visibility among college and university scouts, sports agents, professional sports representatives, and their fans," continues Mr. Cutaia.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what 'engagement' means in consumer video consumption.

For more information on nFüsz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

About ScoutsView Sports

ScoutsviewSports.com is an innovative social networking platform that promotes some of the most talented student athletes in the world to collegiate and professional scouts and coaches. For institutions, ScoutsviewSports.com reduces the lengthy, resource-consuming athlete recruitment process to a few simple keyboard clicks. For parents and students, it increases the chance of getting a college athletic scholarship.

Our platform provides effective and affordable exposure for student athletes, 9th grade and above, through professional profiles that highlight their unique skills through game footage, pictures and stats. ScoutsViewSports.com is the only platform that enables students, coaches and scouts to communicate directly in accordance with NCAA rules and regulations. ScoutsviewSports.com provides an innovative NCAA compliant connection between scouts and students, colleges and high-school hopefuls, as well as collegiate athletes and professional leagues giving athletic talent all over the world equal and cost efficient exposure.

For more information on ScoutsView Sports, visit www.scoutsviewsports.com

