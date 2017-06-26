CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Saleen® Automotive's (OTCQB: SLNN) assembly shop has been totally redesigned and furnished with Dannmar® Equipment lifts, compressors, electrical connections, and all necessary equipment to each station in the Saleen® shop. This state-of-the-art upgrade will facilitate a quicker turnaround in building new Saleen® vehicles.

Dannmar® Equipment, located in Moorpark, California, was tapped by Steve Saleen to revamp the Saleen® Automotive shop. "We have the best technicians who deserve the best equipment. When it was time to upgrade, Dannmar Equipment was the obvious choice," said CEO Steve Saleen.

Danmar® was founded by Danette and Gary Henthorn and has been in business for 13 years. Mike O'Connell, director of operations stated, "Dannmar® is proud to be part of Saleen® Automotive's continued growth and expansion. We are pleased to be an exclusive provider of automotive lifts and accessories for their ever-expanding production facilities! We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership for years to come! Many thanks to Steve and his team with making our participation effortless!"

About Saleen Automotive, Inc.

Saleen® is an American specialty manufacturer of high-performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories, and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen® plans to utilize its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to refine its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts, and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

About Dannmar® Equipment

Based in Moorpark, California, Dannmar® (www.dannmar.com) is a global leading supplier of four-post lifts, alignment lifts, two-post lifts, motorcycle lifts, and shop equipment for home/hobby and commercial use applications. Dannmar® and MaxJax-related marks are registered trademarks of Dannmar ® Inc.

