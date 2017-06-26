TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: EAPH), is pleased to announce it has received an approximate total of $400,000 USD in purchase orders for the quarter from its sub-distributors for the Mexican market.

The purchase orders include a new order received just last week, including an upfront cash deposit which has brought the total for all Easton / BMV's woman's diagnostic and treatment products to approximately $400,000 USD in purchases for the quarter since its first "Gynofit" launch in April of this year.

The PO's include a new product where a new sub-distribution agreement has recently been executed. Complete details to follow on a subsequent press release once legally approved by all parties. A third product launch agreement is nearing completion with a major international pharmaceutical company as a JV partner which includes royalty and upfront payments on closing. Complete details are forthcoming.

The $400,000 USD in purchase orders for the quarter represents a good start on product launches. New products launches in the pharmaceutical industry typically start slow and take several years for marketing efforts to gain awareness and traction. Sales of its woman's diagnostics and treatment products will continue to grow which will soon include a third product in its portfolio for Mexico and Latin America. These revenues coincide with sales of its recent acquisition of iBliss Vapor where minor changes to its agreement were recently executed. Updated news on iBliss and the expected closing of Alliance soon to follow.

Products Portfolio Overview

VagiSan (VS-Sense): is the current brand name of the BV (Bacterial Vaginosis) patented diagnostic test, planned for launch in Mexico and other larger markets in Latin America, but may be renamed depending on the closing of partner discussions with a multi-national pharmaceutical company, initiated in late 2015 and early 2016. VagiSense (VS-Sense) is the same product Bayer Pharmaceuticals had licensed and launched in late 2015 in Europe under its brand, Canestest. Prestige Distribution is currently selling in the US under its brand, Monistat, with multi-million dollars in sales and growing.

Gynofit: European-Union approved natural treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), potentially eliminating the use of antibiotics in women with BV and promoting optimal vaginal health. BV is expected to affect the vast majority of women at some point in their lives. Easton/BMV and JV partner Gedeon Richter Plc launched the product in April of 2017.

AmnioSense (Al-Sense): patented amniotic fluid leak test will be marketed in two forms to capture maximum market, and is a unique Point-of-Care diagnostic panty liner for women in late-stage pregnancy able to distinguish between urine and amniotic fluid (breaking of water).

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from Common Sense Of Israel and other companies, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada. Easton has recently acquired 100% of iBliss Inc., a revenue generating company in the lucrative e-vaporizing market, with its own manufacturing facility in Canada supplying the local market as well as the United States and several European markets and Russia.

