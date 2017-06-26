RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced it has achieved compliance with all data security standards outlined in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPAA law regulates the use and disclosure of an individual's health information in any format, also known as Protected Health Information (PHI). Performed by CPA firm SSAE 16 Professionals, LLP, the evaluation of compliance was designed to measure the strict controls Melissa has put into place to keep customer information private and secure. Healthcare providers, financial institutions, and government agencies are required to meet the most stringent data security guidelines by law and now require third-part data vendors, who handle their data, to meet these same guidelines.

"With the increase in the amount of sensitive patient data stored, plus the strict regulations for securing PHI data, it's no wonder that data breach is a chief concern for healthcare CIOs," said Dennis Bedford, CCO at Melissa. "Healthcare providers spend a significant amount of time vetting their prospective vendors to ensure that they adhere to HIPAA security compliance guidelines. Our healthcare customers can feel confident that our data verification services meet HIPAA data security standards as well as other important security standards and protocols."

In addition to being HIPAA compliant, Melissa undergoes company-wide SOC 2 Type II audits on an annual basis. SOC 2 Type II is the corporate industry's standard for an overall control structure, and validates the comprehensive reliability, security, and availability of Melissa's data handling processes.

Click here for more insight on Melissa's healthcare data quality tools and services. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA. Melissa will also be demonstrating its full spectrum of healthcare data quality solutions at the Healthcare Financial Management Association's Annual National Institute, Booth #334, in Orlando, Florida, June 25-28, 2017.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

