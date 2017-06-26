New crowdfunding project brings magic of books to life using technology and design

A magical pub and tech lab has launched on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to bring magic from fantasy books to life with technology, design, and the Internet of Things. The Cauldron Magical Pub Inn is looking to raise $500,000 and involve a generation of fans in the ideation, design, and construction of the pub, which will be located in London. Its Kickstarter project will conclude on July 25th at 8am EST.

The Cauldron is the brainchild of Matthew Cortland, a former reading teacher turned designer and technology entrepreneur. Cortland remarked that, "The Cauldron is our chance to grant the wish of every fantasy fan: magic is real and you can be part of it. Please support this project."

Popular backer rewards include a moving photo hanging in the pub that can be added to and updated over time (similar to a Snapchat story), a name inscription within the pub, access to the pub's secret bar, a limited-edition pint glass, laptop sticker, and bookmark. Premium incentives include inventing a science-based magical cocktail, naming a snug, and renting the pub for an evening. Tickets are available for the pub's grand opening and holiday feasts. All rewards include free shipping and gift-wrapping materials, and will ship for the 2017 Holiday Season.

The Cauldron will also host Magical Hackathons in cities around the world to give fans an opportunity to invent and test the magical elements used in the pub. Business sponsorships available. Pub patrons will also be encouraged to bring a copy of their favourite book, which will be donated to a reading classroom in need through a charitable organization.

The Cauldron's podcast, "The Magic of Things," documents the experience of building a magical pub and tech company, and spotlights IoT innovations. Find The Cauldron on social media @thecauldronpub.

The Cauldron is broadly inspired by fantasy and science-fiction and is a place for fans of magic. It is not endorsed by, affiliated with or associated with Warner Bros. or J.K. Rowling or otherwise connected with Harry Potter or J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

