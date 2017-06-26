SoftKinetic Pushes the Boundaries of Augmented Reality and Face Recognition

DepthSense® technology integration in Mobile to be presented at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

BRUSSELS, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftKinetic®, the world's leading provider of 3D vision and gesture recognition solutions, will introduce its latest prototypes at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai (June 28 - July 1). The latest advances of their DepthSense time-of-flight (ToF) technology comprise augmented reality (AR) and face recognition for mobile devices.

With head mounted display (HMD) going mainstream, mobile manufacturers have to make the AR experience complete: so far, the missing link has been the ability to use one's own hands to interact with the augmented world. The latest generation DepthSense camera module and middleware have now bridged this gap: they enable natural hand interaction in AR, making the user experience fully natural and interactive.

Another breakthrough is biometric recognition on mobile enhancing security and ease of use. Through fruitful collaborations with face recognition specialists KeyLemon, Visio Ingenii and et al, SoftKinetic's front-facing 3D time-of-flight (ToF) camera now enables a 3D face recognition to authenticate users as easily as taking a selfie.

Other DepthSense technology use cases for mobile devices to be presented at MWC Shanghai include ToF-enhanced computational photography, augmented selfie, and gesture control for AR.

The latest VR and AR hardware innovations will also be introduced by SoftKinetic's Senior VP Tim Droz on June 30, at the VR & AR Summit organized by the GSMA.

Johannes Peeters, Head of Automotive Strategy, will discuss how DepthSense brings solutions to Autonomous Vehicle challenges on June 30, at the Connected Vehicle Summit.

About SoftKinetic

SoftKinetic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, is a leader in 3D vision and gesture recognition technologies. The company's DepthSense® 3D CMOS Time-of-Flight sensors and cameras, together with advanced middleware, provide cutting-edge 3D vision capabilities for a wide variety of industries including gaming, AR/VR, PC, mobile and automotive. For more information on SoftKinetic please visit www.softkinetic.com.

Press contact:

Eric Krzeslo

SoftKinetic

Tel: +32-471.870.519

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526985/SoftKinetic_Logo.jpg