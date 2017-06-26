Clarivate Analytics supports early career researchers through new collaboration with Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings

Prestigious Nobel Laureate chemistry meeting leverages analytics from the Web of Science to feature emerging research in chemistry

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics that accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced its collaboration with the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, supporting the annual series of highly esteemed scientific meetings of Nobel Prize-winning laureates and select early career researchers from across the globe.

Clarivate, working with Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, will contribute a customized analysis tool for emerging chemistry research fronts for the over 400 early career scientists attending the 67th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting (LiNo17). These data and tool provide a data-driven view of potential connections and collaborations to explore for future incorporation into research agendas.

Additional Clarivate support includes joining the 9th Innovation Forum "Imaging on a Molecular Level" as a panelist, discussing mining the scholarly literature within the Web of Science to understand more about research on molecular imaging modalities and the application of new methodologies in super-resolution imaging.

First held in 1951, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings started as a meeting of European chemists in the small lakeside town of Lindau, Germany. The organization now hosts panels, discussions and lectures with world renowned scientists, where discussions bring international awareness of various scientific topics to people in and out of the realm of science.

"The Clarivate Analytics rich heritage also started in the 1950s, with the visionary work of Dr. Garfield and the field of scientometrics," said Jay Nadler, CEO of Clarivate Analytics. "He was committed to helping researchers and Clarivate honors that commitment and continues to further it through collaborations like this one with the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings."

Later this summer from August 22-26, Clarivate Analytics will also participate in the 6th Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences, which brings together laureates in economic sciences and young economists.

And later this year, Clarivate will support the selection process for the most promising 2018 Lindau Meeting young scientists by providing an unbiased assessment of quantitative performance indicators for the 2018 meeting nominees. Indicators from InCites, an integrated web-based scientometric platform powered by data from the Web of Science, including field- and journal-normalized metrics, will provide the selection committee with an understanding of how an applicant is performing in comparison to similar research published in the same subject area and world region.

Clarivate' Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well"known brands that include Web of Science', Cortellis', Derwent', CompuMark', MarkMonitor® and Techstreet', among others.

