South America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

South America enhanced oil recovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2017-2022.

Factors leading to an incline in South America enhanced oil recovery market include: growing need to improve production of extra heavy crude oil and increasing recovery factor from ageing crude oil fields. Brazil and Venezuela are forecast to drive demand for enhanced oil recovery market in South America.

In South America, there are 7 basins which are capable of using CO2 based EOR activities, by which 93 billion barrels of potential crude oil can be produced. High cost of exploration and rise in number of maturing oil fields are further anticipated to propel EOR market in South America over the coming years.



Market Trends & Developments



Use of Microorganisms for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Utilization of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding in Maturing Fields

Use of Robotics for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Treatment of Low Saline Water to Conduct Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

Development in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques for Unconventional Resources

Higher Viscosity and Larger Slug Size Polymer Flooding for Heavy Oil Recovery

