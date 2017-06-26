sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 14:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

South America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Type (Thermal, Miscible Gas, Chemical & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

South America enhanced oil recovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2017-2022.

Factors leading to an incline in South America enhanced oil recovery market include: growing need to improve production of extra heavy crude oil and increasing recovery factor from ageing crude oil fields. Brazil and Venezuela are forecast to drive demand for enhanced oil recovery market in South America.

In South America, there are 7 basins which are capable of using CO2 based EOR activities, by which 93 billion barrels of potential crude oil can be produced. High cost of exploration and rise in number of maturing oil fields are further anticipated to propel EOR market in South America over the coming years.

Market Trends & Developments

  • Use of Microorganisms for Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • Utilization of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding in Maturing Fields
  • Use of Robotics for Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • Treatment of Low Saline Water to Conduct Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • Development in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques for Unconventional Resources
  • Higher Viscosity and Larger Slug Size Polymer Flooding for Heavy Oil Recovery

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Enhanced Oil Recovery Economic Model

5. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook

6. South America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook

7. Market Dynamics

8. Market Trends & Developments

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Baker Hughes Inc.
  • Chevron Corporation
  • ConocoPhillips Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A (Petrobras)
  • Schlumberger Limited
  • The Halliburton Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3c34fm/south_america


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire