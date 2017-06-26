TrialScope to Present on Global Clinical Trial Disclosure at CBI's 6th Annual Publication and Clinical Trial Transparency Conference

Chief Strategy Officer to host session on shifting toward a global approach to clinical trial disclosure

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TrialScope, the global leader in clinical trial transparency and compliance solutions, announced today that its Chief Strategy Officer, Thomas Wicks, will host a session titled "Strategic Benefits of Shifting Toward a Global Approach to Clinical Trial Disclosure" on June 27th at 10:15 a.m. Central European Time Zone. The Company is also a sponsor of the conference, which takes place on June 27-28, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain.

As clinical trial disclosure regulations around the world continue to grow, sponsors are under increased pressure to keep track of which data needs to be disclosed where. Wicks' session will deliver solutions for sponsors to harmonize data across all channels, streamlining the disclosure process.

Key takeaways of the presentation will include:

Understanding where and when clinical data must be disclosed

Receiving guidelines on synchronizing publicly available information across registries and publications

Knowing how to compare an organization's scope of disclosure with the expectations of transparency advocates

"Sponsors are at risk when they fail to establish a clear, coordinated approach to transparency and data sharing," said Thomas Wicks, CSO, TrialScope. "I am excited to put a spotlight on these issues and provide actionable solutions as regulations, both in the U.S. and abroad, become stricter.

CBI's Publication and Clinical Trial Transparency Conference is the only conference that brings together publication planning and clinical trial registry, transparency and disclosure professionals to discuss strategies and benchmarking for coordinating results postings in registries and journals and ensuring transparency and compliance with global regulations.

For more information on CBI's Publication and Clinical Trial Transparency Conference, and the full schedule of speakers, visit: http://www.cbinet.com/conference/pc17204

About TrialScope

TrialScope simplifies the complexities of clinical trial transparency. TrialScope's award-winning, proven solutions have been implemented successfully and rigorously tested in the most complex environments and are managing disclosures for sponsors that are responsible for over 35% of industry sponsored clinical trials posted on clincialtrials.gov. The company's market-driven solutions and expertise enable sponsors to improve performance, mitigate compliance risk, and ultimately optimize efficiencies with clinical content lifecycle management tools, expertise and processes. TrialScope technologies are offered via a validation-ready SaaS platform hosted in a private cloud.

