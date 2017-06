FIXING OF COUPON RATES



Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2017



Effective from 1 July 2017, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.



Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017:



Uncapped bonds DK0009510059, (41D), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0913% pa DK0009510133, (20D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.2302% pa DK0009765638, (49D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009770398, (21E), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009781833, (41D), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa



Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2017 to 30 September 2017:



Uncapped bonds DK0009507188, (32H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: -0.0887% pa DK0009507261, (32H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: -0.0821% pa DK0009507345, (32G), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.2256% pa DK0009510562, (32G), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.1749% pa DK0009510646, (32H), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0025% pa DK0009510729, (32H), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0700% pa DK0009512345, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0634% pa DK0009513822, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2017: -0.2002% pa DK0009513905, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2017: -0.2205% pa DK0009514127, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2017: -0.1901% pa DK0009765711, (29D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009770554, (21E), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009770984, (49D), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009796518, (32G), maturity in 2017, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU0923989353, (29D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU0923995756, (21E), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU0969533305, (21H), maturity in 2017, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU1081772334, (32H), maturity in 2019, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0193% pa LU1081773068, (21D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU1120567695, (32H), maturity in 2017, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU1120567851, (32G), maturity in 2017, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa



Questions may be directed to Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 40, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



