FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, announced today that Network Products Guide, an industry leading technology research and advisory guide, has recognized the company with six prestigious awards in the 12th Annual 2017 IT World Awards®. Attivo Networks triumphed with awards for Best IT Software, Insider Threat Detection, IT Products and Services for Retail, Security Hardware, Hot Technologies and Products Suitable for the U.S., and Best Deployments in the U.S.

"It is an honor to win one, let alone six IT World Awards," said Attivo Networks CEO Tushar Kothari. "We are proud to be the most comprehensive deception platform on the market, providing continuous threat management for an accurate and adaptive security defense. This recognition serves as yet another validation to the technology innovation and strong interest that deception technology has achieved as an efficient detection security control."

The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend Platform takes a defense-in-depth approach, outmaneuvering modern-day attackers who have bypassed prevention security systems. Changing the balance of power, the company provides dynamic deception technology that uses decoys and lures to deceive an attacker into revealing themselves. Additionally, the solution provides detailed attack analysis, forensics, and automated incident handling playbooks to accelerate incident response and strengthen defenses against future cyber-attacks. ThreatDefend is a modular platform comprised of BOTsink engagement servers that provide deception-based decoys and lures, ThreatStrike Endpoint Suite, for agentless detection of credential-based and ransomware attacks, ThreatPath for attack path vulnerability assessment and visualization, and ThreatOps for simplified incident response and automated playbooks.

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To learn more, visit www.networkproductsguide.com

