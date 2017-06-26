EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("Athabasca" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ABM) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 23rd, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. All resolutions were passed at the Meeting.

The results of the Meeting include the following passed resolutions:

Resolution Votes For (%) ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------- 1. Fixing the Number of Directors 67.41 2. Election of Directors Don Paulencu 66.89 Dale Nolan 91.22 Gerald Romanzin 91.14 3. Appointment of Auditors 95.85 4. Approval of Amendments to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan 90.49

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Don Paulencu

780-720-1171

dpaulen@telus.net



