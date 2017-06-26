Beer Coasters Featuring Thinfilm's Technology Deliver Unique Digital Experiences, Enabling Brewpub Customers to Order Amplified Products Online for Home Delivery

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE:THIN), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart product solutions, today announced a partnership with Amplified Ale Works. Through the collaboration, Amplified will integrate Thinfilm's technology into beer coasters distributed on premise, enabling a direct mobile connection with consumers through the simple tap of a smartphone.

Amplified's newly launched presence on thebeerconnect.com, an online craft beer marketplace and delivery service, enables the brewery to expand distribution of popular offerings like Motörhead Born to Lose IPA and their award-winning Whammy Bar Wheat directly to a beer drinker's doorstep. Amplified Ale Works' location in a popular San Diego beach neighborhood ensures plenty of foot traffic, but the brewpub was looking for ways to continue the session beyond their physical site. Now, patrons can tap a smartphone on a Thinfilm coaster and immediately be taken to https://www.thebeerconnect.com/store/amplifiedales/ to easily order Amplified beer online for home delivery.

Thinfilm's solution combines IoT (Internet of Things) technology and a cloud-based management portal that enables a unique approach to digital engagement in the physical world while generating valuable data to help Amplified Ale Works improve the overall customer experience.

"We're delighted to offer this unique digital experience to our customers and extend enjoyment of our brews from the taproom to the living room. Many of our customers are out-of-town visitors and Thinfilm provides a convenient way for them to enjoy our beer again," said Alex Pierson, Managing Partner for Amplified Ale Works. "The technology is innovative and gives us a way to extend the Amplified brand by way of a new digital marketing channel in a real-world setting."

"Competition in the craft beer space is intense, and forward-thinking businesses like Amplied Ale Works are looking for innovative ways to differentiate themselves within the marketplace and build brand loyalty," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "Thinfilm's NFC solutions are an ideal match, and enable a critical direct-to-consumer connection that empowers Amplified to tell its unique story and grow its business."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Amplified Ale Works

Amplified Kitchen Beer Garden opened in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego in 2012 with the goal of creating a community-centric gathering place for people to eat, drink, listen to music, and enjoy ocean views. Nearly 5 years later, Amplified stays true to this ethos while also evolving its focus to include an expanded brewing operation and tasting room in the Miramar area of San Diego. The brewery expansion has allowed Amplified to create more of their sought-after beer, like their World Beer Cup Gold medal winning Whammy Bar Wheat and their new IPA collaboration series with legendary rock band Motörhead.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

