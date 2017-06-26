

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several government websites in Ohio, including that of Governor John Kasich, were hacked Sunday, displaying what appeared to be pro-Islamic State propaganda.



Visitors to governor.ohio.gov were greeted with a message written on black background under an Arabic symbol that contains the name of a group calling itself Team System DZ.



Text on the landing page says, 'You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries.' It concludes with the slogan, 'I Love Islamic state.'



The website was down for maintenance for some hours before coming back online.



A number of other official websites, including those of the Ohio Office of Health Transformation, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, First Lady Karen Kasich, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and the Ohio Inspector General, were hacked.



Those pages displayed an additional sentence, 'Hacked by Team System DZ.' Some of those websites later became operational.



It was not immediately clear who the Team System DZ was or whether it was genuinely affiliated with the dreaded Islamic terrorist group, but it has a history of carrying out multiple hacking attacks in the past.



Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel on Twitter called on 'freedom-loving Americans' to wake up, and alerted that radical Islam was 'infiltrating the heartland'.



