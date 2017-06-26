Pharmaceutical Pipeline Innovation and Clinical Trial Tracking Factbook 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report Innovation and Clinical Trial Tracking Factbook 2017: An Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Pipeline is a comprehensive, granular analysis of the 25,522 products currently in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline, from the Discovery stage through to Pre-registration and split into therapy areas and key indications. This pipeline is also benchmarked against its size across each segment compared to 2015 and 2016, and an assessment of the level of first-in-class innovation is provided. In addition, a detailed contextual analysis of the key drivers of this pipeline is provided, in addition to an assessment of companies present in the pipeline and historical deal value and volume.

Innovation is a crucial element of the pharmaceutical industry. The market is highly research-intensive, being deeply reliant on a high level of R&D investment and a strong product pipeline to maintain growth and ensure long-term revenue generation. Without successful innovation, which can be broadly defined as the market launch of novel therapeutic molecules that cost-effectively treat or cure diseases, the industry would face a substantial long-term decline in revenue.

Cost-effective, innovative drugs that advance the standard of healthcare are more likely than cost-ineffective drugs to get payer support and achieve market access, owing to healthcare budgetary constraints worldwide. They are therefore more likely to be listed in formularies or insurance plans, which results in increased patient access to the drug and reduced expenditure for healthcare agencies, governments and insurance companies.

Scope

- What is the current size and composition of the pharmaceutical industry pipeline and how has it changed in the last two years? What can we learn from this?

- The largest therapy area, by a substantial margin, is oncology, and, with growth in the pipeline sizes for all major oncology indications since Q1 2015, this trend appears set to continue. Why is this the case?

- What is the overall advantage for companies including first-in-class product developments in their pipeline portfolio, rather than opting for better-characterized established molecular targets?

- What factors have been driving the increasing number of first-in-class product approvals over recent decades?

- Historically, what has the risk of clinical trial attrition been across each therapy area and molecule type in the pharmaceutical industry?

- How long have their associated clinical trials been and how many patients, on average, were recruited?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Contents

2 Introduction

2.1 Increasing Cost of Drug Development

2.2 Most Drugs Fail to Recuperate R&D Costs

2.3 Contracting Life Cycles for Approved Products

2.4 The Case for First-in-Class Pharmaceutical Innovation

2.5 Conclusion

3 Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Industry Pipeline

3.1 Pipeline and Clinical Trials Landscape by Therapy Area

3.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development

3.3 Pipeline by Molecule Type

3.4 Key Therapy Areas by Indication

3.4.1 Oncology

3.4.2 Infectious Diseases

3.4.3 Central Nervous System

3.4.4 Immunology

3.5 Conclusion

4 Assessment of Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pipeline

4.1 First-in-Class Innovation by Stage of Development

4.2 Key Therapy Areas by Indication

4.2.1 Oncology

4.2.2 Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Central Nervous System

4.2.4 Immunology

4.3 Conclusion

5 Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Industry Clinical Trial Landscape

5.1 Clinical Trial Attrition Rates

5.1.1 Therapy area

5.1.2 Molecule Type

5.2 Clinical Trial Duration

5.2.1 Therapy Area

5.2.2 Molecule Type

5.3 Clinical Trial Size

5.3.1 Therapy Area

5.3.2 Molecule Type

5.4 Conclusion

6 Appendix

